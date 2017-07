Semo Boom Wins Show Me State Games Championship

Semo Boom, a local 12U travel softball team earned the Championship title this past weekend at the Show Me State Games in Columbia, MO. The Scott County based team brought home Gold medals with an undefeated performance that began with a bracket of 18 total teams. Semo Boom dominated the weekend outscoring opponents 55-2. The girls are coached by Brandin Pattengill, Greg Dohogne and Neil Laster. Members of the Semo Boom Championship team include: Ainsley "Tank" Burnett, Hailey Burnett, Kennedy Cogdill, Kadi Dohogne, Harley Glueck, Avarie O'Brien, Elly Pattengill, Kaylee Pipes, Marianne Renaud, Halle Ressel, Emma Steimle, Anyah Williams.