Jackson Homecomers begins Tuesday; new features planned

For 110 years, Jackson Homecomers has brought a carnival to uptown.

This year, a few changes are in store, but old favorites are returning.

Homecomers begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday and runs through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Homecomers chairman Larry Koehler said the spirit of the event will remain the same, with games, vendors and rides on East Main, North High and Court streets and Barton Square.

For the first time, a beer garden will be set up Friday and Saturday, hosted by the Jackson Elks, Koehler said.

A new teacup ride is offered to adults and children, Koehler said, and a new ride, Skymaster, was voted one of the top 10 rides at the Texas State Fair this year.

"Should be exciting to have that there," Koehler said.

Live entertainment is scheduled nightly on the main stage, Koehler added.

Koehler said this is the first year for Homecomers since the roundabout was finished. While the event had to make some adjustments for it, "it hasn't really affected us too much," he said.

Homecomers doesn't charge admission or a fee for parking, Koehler said, so there's no way to gauge exactly how many people attend each year.

But he said others have estimated between 15,000 and 20,000 people might attend.

"We're just hoping for good weather and good turnout this year," Koehler said. "We're proud that this is our 110th year, and we want to keep it going, so come on down and have some fun."

Pertinent addresses:

East Main Street, Barton Square, North High Street, Court Street

Jackson Homecomers schedule

Tuesday -- $1 Rides

6 p.m.: opening remarks, Muny Band

7:30 p.m.: Tribute to 100th anniversary to United States' entry into World War I (Lawson Burgfeld)

8 p.m.: Elvis (Don Hester)

9 p.m.: Gee Haw Iron Mountain Players

Wednesday

6 p.m.: Family Feud

8 p.m.: Beard Family

Thursday

6 p.m.: rides open (armband night -- armbands are $20)

7 p.m.: Silver Fox Band

Friday

6 p.m.: Josh Driskell of the Plummer Family and his band

Saturday

6 p.m.: Barefoot on Sunday

8 p.m.: The Real Deal