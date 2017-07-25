Arson burns 16 vacant houses in Poplar Bluff since February; $5,000 reward offered

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Sixteen vacant houses in Poplar Bluff have been set on fire intentionally since February.

Officials said there is no pattern to the fires. They haven't been set same time of day, in the same part of town or in the same areas of the structures.

The only commonalities are the structures were unoccupied, and arson was the cause.

Of the 60 to 80 structure fires the Poplar Bluff Fire Department responds to annually, 25 percent have involved vacant homes, and a total of 40 have burned since February 2015.

The rash of arson fires involving unoccupied houses has fire officials asking for the public's help. They fear the number of fires will continue to grow, and someone, including firefighters, may be injured or killed.

"The Division of Fire Safety's main concern is public safety, and we don't want anybody hurt," said Jason Dunn, regional chief investigator with the State Fire Marshal's Office. "Unfortunately, somebody else is going to get hurt, and it's not going to be a good day when it happens."

Poplar Bluff fire chief Ralph Stucker said two firefighters already have been hurt, including one who "went through the floor" of a vacant house and fell 7 to 8 feet.

The firefighter's partner also was hurt at the same fire, Stucker said. He sprained his ankle after jumping off the house's side porch while trying to get to the back to where the other firefighter fell through.

Stucker said the injuries occurred at a vacant house on Oak Street as firefighters searched the structure. He said the first firefighter arriving "always assumes there is someone in the house. They always have to be prepared for a possible rescue."

Dunn said some of the arson fires have involved structures that have been vacant for six months or longer.

Some have burned multiple times, Stucker said.

"Some of the fires are the size of a trash can; some of them consume two or three rooms (or have been set) at multiple places in some rooms," Dunn said. "Some have been on the exterior. ... There is no pattern to them."

Dunn said monetary gain isn't a factor, as most of the houses do not have insurance. Sometimes, when the houses have been vacant for an extended period, the owners can't be found.

Even for houses with insurance, Dunn said it is costly for everyone.

"Most people think arson is a victimless crime when, if fact, it's not," Dunn said. "It costs the United States more money" than any other crime.

If a house has insurance and a claim is paid, "everybody pays for that eventually," Dunn said. "Your rates are going to go up; my rates are going to go up."

Residents who may have information on the fires may call the state's arson hotline anonymously at 1-800-39-ARSON. Dunn said a $5,000 reward fund has been set up for information leading to an arrest.

"We believe, given the number of fires, someone has seen something, heard something or has some information that will assist investigators," Dunn said.