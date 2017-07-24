*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Albino deer spotted

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, July 24, 2017
User-submitted story by Vicki Long

These were taken on Lombardo Street between Cape Rock and Clark. They were behind Steve Foeste's nursery. They feed around dawn and dusk so that's the best time to see them. My husband and cousin have seen the albino lying down in the woods across from Dennis Scivally Park. They are pretty tame and let you take pictures while looking at you.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: