4x4 7/23/17

Cape Girardeau

Mathus Williams

Cape Girardeau

If you could be any animal, which would you be?

A grizzly bear.

What do you best remember from your childhood?

Fishing on the river catching channel catfish, blue catfish and alligator gar.

What is your favorite thing to learn about?

Communication.

What is the most beautiful thing you've ever seen?

My wife on our wedding day.

Christian Banks

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau

If you could be any animal, which would you be?

A wolf. They're powerful, protective and loyal to their friends and family.

What do you best remember from your childhood?

Going camping with my family.

What is your favorite thing to learn about?

I like learning about life. There's always something to learn.

What is the most beautiful thing you've ever seen?

The world, because everywhere you go is a different picture with a different scene.

Renee Martin

North Ridgeville, Ohio

North Ridgeville, Ohio

If you could be any animal, which would you be?

A hippo, because they're cute.

What do you best remember from your childhood?

Camping with my family at Mohican State Park in Ohio.

What is your favorite thing to learn about?

Art, I really like sculpture.

What is the most beautiful thing you've ever seen?

My friend Alana.

Brenden Channeler

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau

If you could be any animal, which would you be?

A cheetah, because they're fast.

What do you best remember from your childhood?

When I got hit by a car when I was a kid.

What is your favorite thing to learn about?

History, I like to know the old to help better understand today.

What is the most beautiful thing you've ever seen?

The ocean in Gulf Shores.