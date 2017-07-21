Alternative to insurance

Christians do have an alternative to Obamacare (ACA) or Trumpcare.

On a recent surgery, I paid zero on a $6,643 surgery, etc. charge. My Christian brothers and sisters shared the bill, and after all was said and done I paid nothing.

I am 61 years old, and I pay around $320 a month. Yes, $320 per month,

Check it out. I recommend it totally.

The ACA policy I left "for moral reasons" was $540 per month with a $5,000 deductible 16 months ago when I had the surgery would have cost $935 per month with a $6,300 deductible. (This is how much the premiums are going up.) So I would have paid $6,300 dollars plus $600 more a month if I had stayed with Obamacare. Trumpcare will not be any better. Plus people were praying for me all over the nation -- Praise God!

Gerard Macke, Leopold, Missouri