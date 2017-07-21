- Compliance check results in underage citations at four Cape bars (7/19/17)1
- Former Sikeston DPS director denies knowing about allegations against detective (7/20/17)1
- 49-year-old homicide victim found in Cape (7/20/17)
- Isle Casino to host wide-ranging career fair Wednesday (7/16/17)
- Lying police? Missing files, lost evidence: Newspaper investigation reveals glaring details in David Robinson case (7/16/17)2
- Buffalo Wild Wings to hold fundraiser Wednesday for ailing Cape officer (7/19/17)1
- At least one Perryville cop disciplined for misconduct (7/20/17)1
- Sikeston detective's files about murder suspect missing from DPS (7/18/17)1
- Witnesses make claims of officer corruption in Box/Robinson case (7/17/17)1
- Business notebook: Jackson boutique has regional roots in retail (7/17/17)
Alternative to insurance
Christians do have an alternative to Obamacare (ACA) or Trumpcare.
On a recent surgery, I paid zero on a $6,643 surgery, etc. charge. My Christian brothers and sisters shared the bill, and after all was said and done I paid nothing.
I am 61 years old, and I pay around $320 a month. Yes, $320 per month,
Check it out. I recommend it totally.
The ACA policy I left "for moral reasons" was $540 per month with a $5,000 deductible 16 months ago when I had the surgery would have cost $935 per month with a $6,300 deductible. (This is how much the premiums are going up.) So I would have paid $6,300 dollars plus $600 more a month if I had stayed with Obamacare. Trumpcare will not be any better. Plus people were praying for me all over the nation -- Praise God!
Gerard Macke, Leopold, Missouri
