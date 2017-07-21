Congratulations to historians Eddleman, Nickell

A couple of prominent local historians have taken on different roles in the community.

As reported by Marybeth Niederkorn, local historian William Eddleman soon will replace Frank Nickell as associate director at the Cape Girardeau research center for the State Historical Society of Missouri. Nickell took on a new role at the Kellerman Foundation, a local historic preservation organization.

Eddleman retired from Southeast Missouri State University in 2016, having served as provost, or chief academic officer, after 22 years as a biology professor, but his other passions are regional history and genealogy, according to Niederkorn's story.

He was president of the Cape County Genealogical Society for 14 years, and has edited the society's quarterly publication, "The Collage of Cape County," for 22 years, according to a news release.

Nickell is a renowned local historian, a long-time educator and the unofficial "voice" of local history.

Both Nickell and Eddleman carry with them much knowledge of local history and a good understanding of preservation. Congratulations to both men on their new roles. Our city and region is blessed to have such fine people looking over and preserving our history.