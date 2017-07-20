49-year-old homicide victim found in Cape

Laura Simon

A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead Wednesday at the scene of an apparent homicide in Cape Girardeau, police said.

The victim, whom police have not yet identified, was a Cape Girardeau resident found shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street, according to a news release issued by Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Police did not indicate how the man died, including whether he was shot or stabbed.

A man who lives across the street and was home during the lunch hour said he did not hear any gunshots.

Police officers came and went from the apartment building all afternoon Wednesday, investigating the crime scene.

Yellow crime-scene tape was placed around the building and blocked off a section of South Lorimier Street to traffic.

Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton briefly visited the scene just after 5 p.m.

About 6:45 p.m., officers removed a body from a second-floor apartment.

Clifton said later an autopsy will be conducted Friday in Farmington, Missouri, to determine the cause of death.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated for the case, according to the release.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641