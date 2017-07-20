- Police: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot after standoff in south Cape (1/14/18)3
Criminal-justice scholarship created at Southeast
The Dr. Gwinn M. Lovel Memorial Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.
Ralph and Mary Kay Belter of Seadrift, Texas, made a $15,000 gift to the foundation to establish the award in memory of Lovel, Mary Kays brother.
The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled at Southeast majoring in criminal justice with a sociology minor with a minimum 3.0 grade-point average.
The Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology Scholarship Committee will pick the recipient.
For more information, contact the university foundation at (573) 651-2203 or foundation@semo.edu.