Criminal-justice scholarship created at Southeast

The Dr. Gwinn M. Lovel Memorial Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

Ralph and Mary Kay Belter of Seadrift, Texas, made a $15,000 gift to the foundation to establish the award in memory of Lovel, Mary Kays brother.

The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled at Southeast majoring in criminal justice with a sociology minor with a minimum 3.0 grade-point average.

The Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology Scholarship Committee will pick the recipient.

For more information, contact the university foundation at (573) 651-2203 or foundation@semo.edu.