*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Criminal-justice scholarship created at Southeast

Thursday, July 20, 2017
Southeast Missourian

The Dr. Gwinn M. Lovel Memorial Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

Ralph and Mary Kay Belter of Seadrift, Texas, made a $15,000 gift to the foundation to establish the award in memory of Lovel, Mary Kays brother.

The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled at Southeast majoring in criminal justice with a sociology minor with a minimum 3.0 grade-point average.

The Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology Scholarship Committee will pick the recipient.

For more information, contact the university foundation at (573) 651-2203 or foundation@semo.edu.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: