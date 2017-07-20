Ameren pledges $50,000 in energy assistance

Most read stories
- Police: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot after standoff in south Cape (1/14/18)3
- Here's what's being built next to Chick-fil-A in Cape (1/18/18)1
- Author of Waller's manuscript rewarded for helping feds (1/13/18)
- Cape lands new summer-league baseball team; Capaha Field to see major upgrades (1/20/18)8
- Man sentenced to life for killing mother, burning her body; mouth taped shut at hearing (1/20/18)
- Poultry in motion: 4-H participants take first in nation with barbecue skills (1/13/18)1
- Redhawk Food Pantry helping Southeast students, employees who need assistance with food, supplies (1/19/18)2
- Word to your superintendent: Glass rocks Vanilla Ice parody to announce cancellation (1/13/18)3
- 3 mayor candidates in Scott City; former mayor Porch files for council seat (1/18/18)
- Chronic wasting disease found in 2 Southeast Missouri deer; whether disease transferable to humans unknown (1/18/18)