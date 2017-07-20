Ameren pledges $50,000 in energy assistance

Ameren Missouri is pledging $50,000 to assistance agencies in Missouri to help families stay cool during summers high temperatures.

East Missouri Action Agency is the local contact for the Ameren program, said Shanna Yount, program coordinator with EMAA.

Assistance is available for those in crisis through the energy-crisis intervention program, Yount said, and Ameren will be making a $10,000 donation to be divided among the eight-county service area for Ameren customers.

Ameren Missouri customers interested in the program can contact the East Missouri Action Agency at (573) 431-5191 or visit their local EMAA outreach office, Yount said.