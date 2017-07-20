Sounds for Hounds tickets on sale

If you're like me, you've noticed a considerable recent rise in crime in our town. While many of us haven't been directly impacted, nevertheless it's something we should all be concerned with. So pick up your phone and dial 651-2265 and order tickets to the Sounds for Hounds concert to be held on Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Concert Hall at the River Campus. They are only $12.50 each. Our police department needs a substantial upgrade in its Canine Unit. Specially trained dogs help in the war on drugs, assist senior citizens and the mentally ill residents, to name a few. You will be entertained by many of your talented friends. More importantly as you leave, you will feel good about yourself that you did a small part in improving the safety and quality of our town.

Jerry Ford, Cape Girardeau