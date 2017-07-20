- Park official: 5-year-old girl nearly drowns at Cape Splash, taken to hospital (7/12/17)4
- Kidd's gas station on Broadway looking at major upgrade (7/12/17)2
- Isle Casino to host wide-ranging career fair Wednesday (7/16/17)
- Lying police? Missing files, lost evidence: Newspaper investigation reveals glaring details in David Robinson case (7/16/17)2
- Perryville man wins $50,000 Powerball prize (7/12/17)
- Compliance check results in underage citations at four Cape bars (7/19/17)
- Witnesses make claims of officer corruption in Box/Robinson case (7/17/17)1
- Cape city, civic leaders unveil downtown trolley service (7/14/17)6
- Buffalo Wild Wings to hold fundraiser Wednesday for ailing Cape officer (7/19/17)1
- Sikeston detective's files about murder suspect missing from DPS (7/18/17)1
Sounds for Hounds tickets on sale
If you're like me, you've noticed a considerable recent rise in crime in our town. While many of us haven't been directly impacted, nevertheless it's something we should all be concerned with. So pick up your phone and dial 651-2265 and order tickets to the Sounds for Hounds concert to be held on Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Concert Hall at the River Campus. They are only $12.50 each. Our police department needs a substantial upgrade in its Canine Unit. Specially trained dogs help in the war on drugs, assist senior citizens and the mentally ill residents, to name a few. You will be entertained by many of your talented friends. More importantly as you leave, you will feel good about yourself that you did a small part in improving the safety and quality of our town.
Jerry Ford, Cape Girardeau
