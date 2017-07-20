Prayer 7-20-17

Most read stories
- Park official: 5-year-old girl nearly drowns at Cape Splash, taken to hospital (7/12/17)4
- Kidd's gas station on Broadway looking at major upgrade (7/12/17)2
- Isle Casino to host wide-ranging career fair Wednesday (7/16/17)
- Lying police? Missing files, lost evidence: Newspaper investigation reveals glaring details in David Robinson case (7/16/17)2
- Perryville man wins $50,000 Powerball prize (7/12/17)
- Compliance check results in underage citations at four Cape bars (7/19/17)
- Witnesses make claims of officer corruption in Box/Robinson case (7/17/17)1
- Cape city, civic leaders unveil downtown trolley service (7/14/17)6
- Buffalo Wild Wings to hold fundraiser Wednesday for ailing Cape officer (7/19/17)1
- Sikeston detective's files about murder suspect missing from DPS (7/18/17)1