Rhodes Convenience Stores Introduces Multi-Disciplinary College Internship Program
Rhodes 101 Stops convenience stores, a 30-location leader in the convenience store industry, recently introduced a new internship program. The program officially launched in June 2017 with the announcement that two college students would be joining Rhodes for the Summer. The internship program allows participants to explore multiple disciplines within the business rather than just one area of study.
Interns Haleigh Knapp and Christina Niedbalski are spending the summer rotating weekly between the Store Management, Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology, Business Operations, and Marketing departments learning what is required to seamlessly operate a successful business. Each department will propose project ideas that the interns can choose from to create and execute within the final weeks of the program.
Zenna Gustafson, the Director of HR and driving force behind the new internship program stated, Rhodes is committed to creating a learning environment for our interns that not only highlights what an amazing culture we have, but allows our interns to have a truly hands on leadership experience.
Haleigh will return to Eastern Illinois University in the Fall where she will begin her senior year, while Christina will start her junior year at the University of Missouri Columbia. Both interns are seeking a degree in Business Marketing.
About Rhodes Convenience Stores
Rhodes was established in 1956 and now employs more than 600 individuals throughout its 30 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois locations. As the areas largest convenience store network, Rhodes provides a vast selection of quality products, excellent customer service and convenient locations, many of which include drive-thru service, fresh food items and 24-hour service. It is also an Imos Pizza franchisee, with restaurants located inside its Perryville, Jackson, Scott City and Sikeston, Mo. convenience stores.