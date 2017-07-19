FCA camp offers opportunity to enjoy sports, glorify God

The skill sets involved in various sports can be as different as the balls involved.

However, there are common elements that play out on all fields -- conditioning, training and sportsmanship.

All three will be covered at the "Power Camp" presented by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes that will be held July 25 to 27 at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

Former Jackson High School standout Mike Litzelfelner, who went on to play football at Missouri, is among those organizing the event, which will combine sports training with a Christian message.

The camp is for boys and girls entering fifth through eighth grades, and they will receive training with high school and college athletes along with breakfast and lunch. Training will be offered in baseball, softball, soccer, track, football and basketball. Transportation will also be available in Cape Girardeau to and from the camp, with runs 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The FCA has been ministering to athletes at all levels since 1954, but Litzelfelner said he believes the camp will be the first of its type in the Cape Girardeau area.

"It's a perfect blending, a way athletes can be in sports and still glorify God," Litzelfelner said.

While there are many sports camps available these days, a free event which teaches Christ-like principles has special appeal. Good sportsmanship is a cornerstone of the young athlete, and its fundamentals include self-respect and spiritual awareness.

While skills may win some games, sportsmanship can win over people. Respect for teammates, opponents, referees, coaches and fans leave lasting impressions.

It's an opportunity for young people to learn and improve skills, discover peers with similar interests and grow both physically and spiritually. While there may be no scoreboards at this event, it is promoting youngsters to stay on the path to success, and that sounds like a winner for all.

Those interested can register online at semofca.org or by calling Jason Lipe at (573) 382-3204.