Rep. Hartzler says she's not running for U.S. Senate

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri said she's not entering the race for Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat.

Hartzler on Monday announced she instead is seeking re-election to the U.S. House.

Hartzler said she considered running, but believes the race is for "another solid conservative to pursue and win."

McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats running in 2018 in states won by President Donald Trump. Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner had been considered a potential front-runner candidate against McCaskill, but on July 3 announced she also is running for re-election to the House.

Former Libertarian presidential candidate Austin Petersen and Tony Monetti, who manages the University of Central Missouri's airport, are running as Republicans.

Several high-profile Republicans also have encouraged Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley to run.