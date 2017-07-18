Missouri man gets $45M for paralysis from Knockerball

ASHLAND, Mo. -- A central Missouri man has been awarded nearly $45 million after a judge found a recreation business liable for injuries he suffered that left him quadriplegic for life.

Court records show 25-year-old Derek Hart was injured severely and permanently while playing at Knockerball Mid-MO in December 2016.

The News Tribune reported Knockerball, also widely known as "bubble soccer," allows players to participate in a high-contact game cushioned by an inflatable plastic bubble surrounding them.

The franchise Hart was injured opened at Capital Mall in November 2016.

A review shows Hart has sustained nearly $20 million in damages due to a fracture and spinal-cord injury that left him paralyzed.

Hart also has filed a separate lawsuit regarding his injuries that is pending in court.