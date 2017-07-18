Out of the past: July 18

1992

Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., who serves as juvenile judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties, yesterday swore in five volunteers with the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southeast Missouri Inc.: Shirley Buck, Kay Knoblauch, Elaine Jackson and Janine Pfanstiel, all of Cape Girardeau, and Debbie Lincoln of Millersville.

A farmers market, sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association, began operating at the downtown pavilion at Main and Independence streets a week after the city's Riverfest celebration. The market is held each Friday and Saturday morning.

1967

A leading aviation figure has charged in a speech entered in the Congressional Record that Cape Girardeau was "bamboozled and brainwashed" in connection with the airport-improvement project now underway. J.B. Hartranft Jr., president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, said he has been told there is no jet service scheduled here, as the community has been led to believe.

City Manager Paul F. Frederick, speaking to the Midtown Business Association Monday, suggested the Good Hope-Sprigg Street shopping district could be given the appearance of a mall with increased parking space and without interfering with the flow of traffic.

1942

The war has taken a heavy toll on teachers in Southeast Missouri. Rural schools are particularly hard hit. Hattie Eicholtz, in charge of the teacher-placement service at the Teachers College, says she has 60 requests from rural school boards to find them teachers. Eicholtz blames a number of war-related conditions for the shortage, including war industry, tire rationing, the selective service and the probability of future gasoline rationing.

Believing "we have a job to do, and the sooner we get it over with, the better," Silas Haynes, 39, and his son, James Rex, 20, of Cape Girardeau, have joined the elder Haynes' two other sons, Silas Jr. and Ivan Dale Haynes, in the U.S. Navy.

1917

Another of Cape Girardeau's old landmarks is being torn down to give way to a modern building. The old Gerlach property at 212 N. Middle St. is being razed after affording living quarters to Cape Girardeau families for more than 50 years. It was built shortly after the close of the Civil War.

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Schultz and their daughter and son leave for Texas, where Schultz recently took a position with the Ponder railroad as traffic manager. After failing to sell their splendid, two-story residence on North Middle Street, they rented it to Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Coerver.

-- Sharon K. Sanders