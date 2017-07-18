Cape Girardeau fire report 7/18/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls Sunday.

* Medical assists were made at 8:09 a.m. on Ritter Drive; 8:32 a.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 10:13 a.m. on Koch Avenue; 10:57 a.m. on South Hanover Street; 7:16 p.m. on Hackberry Street; 10:26 p.m. on North Main Street; and 10:49 p.m. on North Fountain Street.

* At 6:28 a.m., assist invalid on Brookwood Drive.

* At 8:36 a.m., a call on Lynwood Hills Drive.

* At 9:41 a.m., smoke or odor removal on Liberty Court.

* At 3:32 p.m., heat-detector activation on North Kingshighway.

* At 7:21 p.m., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire on Jean Ann Drive.