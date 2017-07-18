Jackson police report 7/18/17

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

* Anna Bucholtz, 25, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, speeding and driving while revoked.

Arrests

* Melisa Welker, 46, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

* Johnny Joyce, 28, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

* Erica Gray, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant and a Howardsville, Missouri, warrant.

Thefts

* Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

* Theft was reported in the 800 block of Greensferry Road.

Property damage

* Property damage was reported in the 800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

* Property damage was reported in the 1600 block of Tanglewood Drive.

Miscellaneous

* Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Howard Street.

* Harassment was reported in the area of Parkview Street.

* A domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Dallas Street.

* Harassment was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

* A peace disturbance was reported in the area of Optimist Hill Drive and Parkview Street.

* A domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North Lacey Street.

* Fraud was reported in the 700 block of West Washington Street.