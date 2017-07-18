Jackson police report 7/18/17
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
* Anna Bucholtz, 25, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, speeding and driving while revoked.
Arrests
* Melisa Welker, 46, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
* Johnny Joyce, 28, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
* Erica Gray, 31, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant and a Howardsville, Missouri, warrant.
Thefts
* Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
* Theft was reported in the 800 block of Greensferry Road.
Property damage
* Property damage was reported in the 800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
* Property damage was reported in the 1600 block of Tanglewood Drive.
Miscellaneous
* Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Howard Street.
* Harassment was reported in the area of Parkview Street.
* A domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Dallas Street.
* Harassment was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
* A peace disturbance was reported in the area of Optimist Hill Drive and Parkview Street.
* A domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North Lacey Street.
* Fraud was reported in the 700 block of West Washington Street.