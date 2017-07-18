Cape Girardeau police report 7/18/17
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
* Michael D. W. Hardin Jr., 20, 1439 Whitener St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.
* Jasmine L. Roby, 20, 313 N. Fountain St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license.
* Justin A. Ramos, 27, 2004 Dunklin St., was arrested at Clark Avenue and Themis Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for trespassing.
Assault
* Domestic assault was reported.
* Assault was reported on North Main Street.
Thefts
* Theft was reported at 1226 Cousin St.
Miscellaneous
* Found property was reported.
* An animal bite was reported at 921 Hackberry St.