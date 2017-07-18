Route A in Cape County reduced for pavement work

Route A in Cape Girardeau County, from Highway 25 to Route U, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release indicates the work will take place today and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at 888-275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation