The swamp is deep

A recent article in the Missourian, June 9th edition, small article on page 3 detailing the cuts to the University of Missouri lobbying efforts in both Washington, D.C. and Jefferson City to save a few dollars caught my eye. In the last paragraph of the article it mentioned that the one cut they would not make was with the contract of Andy Blunt, son of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt who is earning a measly $10,000 a month which he apparently has been making since sometime in 2015. They say they can't cancel his contract as it is legally binding. Not bad for Andy, but Roy, you won't get my vote next time. The swamp is very deep, I don't think I will see it drained in my lifetime. Hope my kids do.

WAYNE UNTERREINER, Cape Girardeau