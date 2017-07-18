Speak Out 7/18/17

City bill problems

Month after month after month, I receive my water, sewer, and bill so late in the billing cycle that my payment, which I make electronically, will be past the due date. Last month, I got it four days before it was due; typically it's about 10 days. The city manager's office advises I pay the bill in person, but I work and can't get to that office; I don't shop at Schnucks. The lady said I could pay on the city's website, but there's an extra fee. In short, the city can't get a bill out in a timely manner, so I have to be inconvenienced. That's just not right. I pay through my bank's online bill-pay, but the bank still has to cut a check because the City of Cape is unable to accept electronic payment, despite the fact that I have been told on a regular basis for two and a half years that they are "working on it." The city council needs to demand that the city manager issue bills in a manner that gives residents at least 15 days to pay before they're due and that he set the system up to receive electronic payments.

Container control

I think it is a bad idea to allow shipping containers into a city. They are for shipping things across sea. Not to live in. It's true some could be designed or even look like a house. But what about those that you can buy right now that are cheap on Craigslist that other people will be buying because it's a cheap box to live in? Plus all the safety issues with fire and rescue.

Another liberal

The article about new superintendent Neil Glass stating the community must meet the physical needs of students before educating them convinces me that he is not an educator at all; rather, he is another liberal who has no idea as to the causes and solutions of impoverishment. The community, or government, already provides meals, housing, child care, etc., to impoverished individuals and has been for years. The result is that even more people are willing to live off the backs of others, and the number of individuals receiving assistance continues to climb while the number of those individuals attaining success in the classroom continues to decline. The answer is not to continue what has proved to be counterproductive! Our district is providing cleaning supplies to students and their households? That's ludicrous. Free breakfast, free lunch, free school supplies ... that's more than enough.