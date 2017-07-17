Cape organizations stepping up for back-to-school items

This time of year, many think of educational expenses in terms of college tuition and room and board. To be sure, those are the ultimate, big-ticket items in an education. However, a fact of reality is expenses are part of the equation from the first day of prekindergarten.

Schools usually distribute lists of needed supplies for the upcoming school year to parents, and depending on family situations, it can be a burden.

That's when the community can help out, and it will do so at the Back to School Fair, being held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau junior high school's Tiger Field House. Registration for free school supplies, free immunizations and dental screenings will be among the assistance provided through a partnering of organizations, including the United Way, the Salvation Army, the Cape Girardeau School District, ABC Today/Big Brothers Big Sisters, Urban Kids Project and other not-for-profit groups and businesses.

Our local organizations and businesses help on a multitude of fronts, and providing opportunities for youth in the community is the top priority for many. By generous support of local organizations, we support those endeavors.

The event, open to any family with students in prekindergarten through 12th grade, is also about fun, with activities, door prizes, free food and item giveaways.

It's the second year for it to be held, with last year's event serving more than 900 families and having more than 300 students registering for free supplies.

An event to package supplies will be held at the Salvation Army on Aug. 6 and 7, and donations can be made in advance at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau, or at the United Way office, 1417-D N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

The start of classes for the 2017-18 school year are not until next month, but it's good to see the community already answering the bell.