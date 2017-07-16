4x4 7/16/17

Scott City

Nicole Conley

Scott City

What's your favorite TV program?

"Batman."

Where would you go during a zombie apocalypse?

I'd stay inside at home.

What's the largest thing you've ever seen?

A dinosaur fossil at the museum.

What historical figure would you most like to see tweets from?

I think Amelia Earhart would be a good one.

Anna, Illinois

Donald Doublin

Anna, Illinois

What's your favorite TV program?__

WWE wrestling.

Where would you go during a zombie apocalypse?

I'd be praying for them.

What's the largest thing you've ever seen?

Probably a red oak tree.

What historical figure would you most like to see tweets from?

I don't use Twitter.

Cape Girardeau

Sanford Rainey

Cape Girardeau

What's your favorite TV program?

"Lie to Me."

Where would you go during a zombie apocalypse?

Church.

What's the largest thing you've ever seen?

I'd have to say a plane.

What historical figure would you most like to see tweets from?

Maybe Abraham Lincoln.

Cape Girardeau

Alyssa Miller

Cape Girardeau

What's your favorite TV program?

"Grey's Anatomy."

Where would you go during a zombie apocalypse?

Inside my house.

What's the largest thing you've ever seen?

A cruise ship or an airplane.

What historical figure would you most like to see tweets from?

Abe Lincoln.