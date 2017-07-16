- Park official: 5-year-old girl nearly drowns at Cape Splash, taken to hospital (7/12/17)3
- Kidd's gas station on Broadway looking at major upgrade (7/12/17)2
- Beer and a movie: Council sets stage for Cape West Cine to offer alcoholic beverages (7/11/17)8
- Perryville man wins $50,000 Powerball prize (7/12/17)
- Glass: Cape schools need to meet physical needs of poor students before they can educate (7/11/17)7
- Cape police caution against alarm over large smoke ring seen Saturday (7/10/17)10
- Cape man identified in Illinois lake drowning (7/9/17)1
- Back to School Fair offers free school supplies, parent resources (7/11/17)
- Crew rescued after towboat sinks on Mississippi River (7/10/17)1
- Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to murder in Bollinger County attack (7/11/17)
4x4 7/16/17
Nicole Conley
Scott City
What's your favorite TV program?
"Batman."
Where would you go during a zombie apocalypse?
I'd stay inside at home.
What's the largest thing you've ever seen?
A dinosaur fossil at the museum.
What historical figure would you most like to see tweets from?
I think Amelia Earhart would be a good one.
Donald Doublin
Anna, Illinois
What's your favorite TV program?__
WWE wrestling.
Where would you go during a zombie apocalypse?
I'd be praying for them.
What's the largest thing you've ever seen?
Probably a red oak tree.
What historical figure would you most like to see tweets from?
I don't use Twitter.
Sanford Rainey
Cape Girardeau
What's your favorite TV program?
"Lie to Me."
Where would you go during a zombie apocalypse?
Church.
What's the largest thing you've ever seen?
I'd have to say a plane.
What historical figure would you most like to see tweets from?
Maybe Abraham Lincoln.
Alyssa Miller
Cape Girardeau
What's your favorite TV program?
"Grey's Anatomy."
Where would you go during a zombie apocalypse?
Inside my house.
What's the largest thing you've ever seen?
A cruise ship or an airplane.
What historical figure would you most like to see tweets from?
Abe Lincoln.
