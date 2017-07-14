Pavers approved; park projects likely to draw more people

A lot of work is underway in the Cape Girardeau County Parks.

Levi's Adventure Trail, a special playground, is under construction at County Park South.

At County Park North, Freedom Rock has been painted, and now the pavers are going in.

At a recent county commission meeting, park superintendent Bryan Sander said the existing sidewalk would soon be replaced with donated pavers, according to a story by Marybeth Niederkorn.

The county accepted a bid by Stork Landscaping for $16,500.

The project should begin in August.

Area veterans and park officials hope the entire veterans memorial area will be finished before Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The project includes a new wall, the rock, the pavers and benches. The total cost for the project is about $100,000; it's a dramatic change on the park's landscape, and is growing as a destination for people on patriotic holidays. The area is noted for the avenue of flags that are erected.

The pavers and benches will provide fundraising opportunities to help with the project's cost. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau is leading the memorial plaza project.

The county parks have always been a beautiful destination. With these upgrades, we expect the parks to be an even bigger draw.