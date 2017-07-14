Medigap coverage bill

I would like to address an issue that is rarely talked about or understood-kidney disease. A little over 2 years ago, after several months of severe stomach cramps, I was diagnosed with kidney failure. I used to ride my bicycle all over town, swim a mile at the gym and cut grass professionally, but now my life is centered around my dialysis sessions, three days a week, 5 hour treatments.

I am now totally disabled- when I walk up a flight of steps, I must sit down. I am on Medicare, but my out of pocket is still over $600 a month. That's a lot of money for me, even though my disability check is based on 42+ years of working including three years in the USMC. Fortunately, I have supplemental insurance, called "Medigap" that helps cover the cost. Without the supplemental, I could not afford dialysis sessions, without dialysis, I will surely die.

IN 22 states across the country, people in my position who are under 65 can't buy Medigap coverage. A bill in congress would fix that. The bill, called the Chronic Kidney Disease Improvement in Research and Treatment Act (H.R. 2644), this would guarantee dialysis patients can buy Medigap coverage where ever they live. I, and other volunteers with Dialysis Patients Citizens, an advocacy group for people with kidney disease, urge the Missouri congressional delegation to support this bill so dialysis patients get the care they deserve.

MARK SCIROCCO, Cape Girardeau