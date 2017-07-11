River City Players "All by Myself" Opens July 13......

Our summer show "All by Myself opens this Thursday, July 13 at Port Cape and will run through Sunday, July 16. This is such a fun comedy about some unusual castaways and how they spend their time on the island. Directed by Dr. Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood said this has been such a good time rehearsing with the cast. They are a close knit group of actors and enjoy each other and the characters they are playing. Come out and support your Community theatre and be entertained from the minute Mike Craig opens the show to the end of this hour long production. The other castaways are being portrayed by Matthew Antill, Whitney Miller, Holly Brantley, and Judy Ruppel. July 13 and 16 are a dessert show for $20 and July 14 and 15 are the dinner shows for $35. For reservations call 573-334-0954. A fun time will be had by all.