Eckstein gives inspiring Q/A at Semoball Awards

Saturday evening's Semoball Awards was everything it promised to be: suspenseful, celebratory, inspirational. It was all that and more, as some of the finest high school athletes in the area received due recognition for their talent and hard work. To top it off, David Eckstein, the former St. Louis Cardinals shortstop, was in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus to help honor them.

Every student-athlete present was a winner, whether or not they took home an award. Just being nominated demonstrates their star status. To make it that far required perseverance, and overcoming overwhelming odds -- something Eckstein knows a lot about.

During his Q & A with Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson, Eckstein, the 2006 World Series MVP, discussed the journey he traveled to reach his goals, a message on which the young adults can reflect as they move forward.

Foremost, Eckstein stressed the value of education, stating, "Without school, you don't have much."

He went on to let the athletes know that with hard work, commitment and faith, all things are possible. He joked that he was clearly not the biggest, strongest or fastest athlete. He shared that he was told he was too small and that though he was all-State and had a stellar senior year in high school, colleges did not seek him out for his athletic ability. Eventually, he received an academic scholarship from the University of Florida and used that opportunity to push himself to his dream to play baseball.

Eckstein recalled his sister's advice during his quest to become a walk-on. "You walk in this place like you own it. You walk in this place like you belong," she said.

He proved he did belong. He was given six weeks to use the batting cages, to work out, to make the most of the facilities at the university. A second baseman transferred, and Eckstein's commitment and passion paid off. Because he was the only walk-on candidate to show up daily, he was chosen to try out. "If you get one at-bat," he said, "that is your chance." Doors continued to open, and when one player got injured, he was ready. "Make the most of that opportunity," he advised the athletes.

Eckstein infused humor as he told his story, causing the audience to laugh throughout, but the seriousness of his message was never lost, especially when he turned to faith and how God had spared his life when he was a baby -- waking him from a coma on Easter Sunday. God, he said, put him in other situations, too, where he was able to befriend others who battled diseases.

No doubt, every athlete in attendance felt honored by the amazing Semoball Awards ceremony, and no doubt, they left more encouraged than when they arrived -- after the powerful message David Eckstein shared.

Congratulations to all.