FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 10, 2017

SCHUETTE JOINS FARM BUREAU INSURANCE TEAM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Missouri - Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance would like to announce the appointment of Lauren Schuette as a career agent in Cape Girardeau County. Lauren has completed training emphasizing life, accident/health and property and casualty insurance.

Lauren is in the local Farm Bureau office located at 2504 William St., Cape Girardeau, MO.