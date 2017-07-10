*Menu
Schuette joins Farm Bureau Insurance team

Monday, July 10, 2017
User-submitted story by Lauren Schuette
Lauren Schuette -- Career Agent

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 10, 2017

SCHUETTE JOINS FARM BUREAU INSURANCE TEAM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Missouri - Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance would like to announce the appointment of Lauren Schuette as a career agent in Cape Girardeau County. Lauren has completed training emphasizing life, accident/health and property and casualty insurance.

Lauren is in the local Farm Bureau office located at 2504 William St., Cape Girardeau, MO.

