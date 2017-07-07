*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Kohlfeld Distributing and Food Giant Sponsor SEMO-NASV Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Friday, July 7, 2017
User-submitted story by SEMO-NASV
Mike Recker of Food Giant, Uzma Aziz and Kendra Eads of SEMO-NASV, Mitch Miller of Kohlfeld Distributing

Over $2,000 was raised on Friday, June 30, by Kohlfeld Distributing and Food Giant for the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) through the sale of chicken dinners. Funds raised will be used for SEMO-NASV's Green Bear abuse prevention program which educates thousands of children in southeast Missouri every year on staying safe. SEMO-NASV, Kohlfeld and Food Giant plan to make this fundraiser an annual event. SEMO-NASV also provides services to children who have been abused in nine southeast Missouri counties through their work with local law enforcement, Missouri Children's Division and juvenile offices.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: