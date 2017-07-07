Kohlfeld Distributing and Food Giant Sponsor SEMO-NASV Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

Over $2,000 was raised on Friday, June 30, by Kohlfeld Distributing and Food Giant for the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) through the sale of chicken dinners. Funds raised will be used for SEMO-NASV's Green Bear abuse prevention program which educates thousands of children in southeast Missouri every year on staying safe. SEMO-NASV, Kohlfeld and Food Giant plan to make this fundraiser an annual event. SEMO-NASV also provides services to children who have been abused in nine southeast Missouri counties through their work with local law enforcement, Missouri Children's Division and juvenile offices.