Cape Parks and Rec Department offers low-impact water exercise in Cape Splash River Walking Club

With high temperatures and steamy humidity, it can often be a challenge to exercise outdoors during the summer months.

But Christine Jaegers, fitness and wellness coordinator with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, has developed a solution: The River Walking Club at Cape Splash.

"I started the program because I wanted to offer more opportunities to the active aging population and those who want to be active during the day and enjoy the water without children," Jaegers says. "Adults often don't get to take advantage of the benefits of water exercise as it is often focused around children."

The program, which began on June 5 and will run from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. every Monday through Thursday until Aug. 3, is open to all walkers ages 18 and older.

Jaegers says the club was created to encourage exercise in a fun and cool environment that is easier on the joints than other activities.

"Water has greater resistance than air, which means walking in water requires more effort and ultimately burns more calories than walking on land," she says. "When you walk against the current, you burn even more as the resistance creates a challenge path ahead of you. To make it more exciting, you can add exercises as you walk, such as leg kicks or twists to work a variety of muscles during your walk. Water walking also provides buoyancy, helping reduce strain to your joints."

With an average attendance of around 20 to 30, Jeagers says along with health benefits comes the ability to meet fellow walkers and form friendships.

"Another great reason to join the River Walking Club is the option to socialize and meet others to keep you motivated and hold you accountable," Jaegers says. "Accountability helps lead to success of your health goals. Plus, it's just a good time!"

Verla Oldham of Oak Ridge has attended nearly every class with her daughter, Verla Jordan of Cape Girardeau, since the beginning of June.

"I won't miss if it if I can help it," Oldham says. "It's been the most fun thing I've done so far."

She says the program has helped both her and her daughter gain better control of their health.

"We're losing weight; we're losing inches," Oldham says. "I can tell my clothes are getting looser and it's been really good for me."

While the class has been an opportunity for Oldham to spend quality time with her daughter, she says it also has been a safer alternative to going on walks or exercising around her home.

"I have really enjoyed it and everybody I've talked to has," Oldham says.

Jaegers says the walking time is flexible, meaning those wishing to attend can walk as much or as little as they would like, whether that be for the full hour and a half or a quick 10 minutes.

The River Walking Club costs $3 per day to attend, or a $40 pass is available for entrance the entire season until Aug. 3.

"You only have one body so we have to take care of it -- physically and mentally! This class offers both," Jaegers says. "Don't forget the benefits of being outdoors and enjoying the sun."

Oldham suggests those interested wear a pair of water shoes and join the club.

"I would recommend this to anybody because it is so fun," Oldham says.

As well as the River Walking Club, the Parks and Recreation Department offers other low-impact classes, like cardio drumming and tai chi, at 9 a.m. every Monday through Friday at the Osage Centre. These classes cost $2.50 each with a punch card or $3.50 per drop-in class.

"We also have a fun monthly dance for seniors," Jaegers says. "We also have full gym access, pickleball, a walking track, aqua aerobics and field trips."

But for the summer months, Jaegers says the River Walking Club is ideal for those looking to be more active while still enjoying the nice weather.

"As long as the people come and enjoy the club we plan on keeping it going," she says. "We are here for the community and to keep them healthy and active!"

