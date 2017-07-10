McKee's is another face on Cape's impressive wall

This area is steeped with so much culture and history that it is easy to forget to take time to appreciate it all. In fact, Cape Girardeau's Missouri Wall of Fame is one place that highlights some of Missouri's own and their accomplishments. The newest addition to the wall, the late Gen. Seth McKee, is almost complete.

The effort to add McKee's image began with his family and the American Legion Post 63 and was approved by the Old Town Cape revitalization organization.

His addition, the 48th, is especially fitting, as he left his mark not only on Missouri, but on Cape Girardeau specifically. A graduate of Cape Girardeau High school, he went on to attend what we now know as Southeast Missouri State University before honorably serving for 35 years in the military. Perhaps one of his highest distinctions is what local veterans call the four-star general: "one of the fathers" of the U.S. Air Force.

Local artist Craig Thomas is to be commended for taking on the challenge of adding McKee. We say challenge because, along the way, there were interruptions as well as wall spacing issues, but the work was well worth it because McKee has earned his place on our wall.

Describing McKee's military achievements, the Southeast Missourian's Ben Matthews reported on July 2 that McKee was a "deputy commander of the 370th Fighter Group in England," and he "flew the P-38 Lightning during World War II, logging more than 190 hours in 69 combat missions and earning credit for destroying two enemy aircraft." In addition to other awards, he was the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal and the Silver Star.

Unfortunately, the hometown hero did not life to see his face on the Wall of Fame. Before dying at the age of 100, he was the highest-ranking living survivor of the D-Day invasion of France, according to Matthews' story. We, however, will see it soon.

Visit the wall. So many faces. So much history. You'll see information, yes, but you'll also see a work of art.

People there find themselves proudly saying, "I didn't know they were from Missouri!"

We are proud of Gen. McKee. He is engraved upon the heart of America and, closer to home, the heart of Cape Girardeau. It will not be long before he's fully engraved on our Wall of Fame as well.