- A woman's Facebook post about actions of suspicious man goes viral (7/2/17)4
- Jackson parents charged after 6-year-old tests positive for meth (7/2/17)4
- Four injured when medical helicopter crash-lands in Perry County (7/2/17)
- Man accused of shooting at another motorist on I-55 in Perry County (7/5/17)3
- Cape Girardeau to provide free trolley service in downtown (7/5/17)5
- Scott County man charged with child molestation (7/7/17)5
- Explosion at assisted-living home injures employee (7/3/17)1
- Woman claims she hit child in face with thrown butcher knife by accident, police say (7/7/17)1
- Beloved Morley Cafe building crumbles (7/6/17)
- 'Very humbling': Pete Poe wins Spirit of America Award, says he'd rather give it to others (7/2/17)5
GT - 4x4 7-9-17
By Dan Bollinger
Cape Girardeau
What recently released/soon to be released movie do you want to see?
We're thinking about going to watch "Spider-Man" tonight.
If you could be any cartoon character, who would you be?
I'm a big fan of Wolverine.
Describe yourself in three words.
Completely self driven.
If you could only see in shades of one color for the rest of your life, which would you choose and why?
Green, because of life and nature.
Mariah Payton
Cape Girardeau
What recently released/soon to be released movie do you want to see?
"Spider-Man," I guess.
If you could be any cartoon character, who would you be?
Reggie Rocket from "Rocket Power."
Describe yourself in three words.
Adventurous, attentive educator.
If you could only see in shades of one color for the rest of your life, which would you choose and why?
Probably shades of blue, because it's a calming color.
Chris Green
Cape Girardeau
What recently released/soon to be released movie do you want to see?
"Baby Driver."
If you could be any cartoon character, who would you be?
Bugs Bunny.
Describe yourself in three words.
Creative, different and entertaining.
If you could only see in shades of one color for the rest of your life, which would you choose and why?
Purple, because "Purple Haze."
Regina McElmurry
Cape Girardeau
What recently released/soon to be released movie do you want to see?
I don't go to the movies very often, maybe "Spide-Man."
If you could be any cartoon character, who would you be?
Winnie the Pooh. He's just lovable.
Describe yourself in three words.
Committed, loyal and faithful.
If you could only see in shades of one color for the rest of your life, which would you choose and why?
Blue, just because there's so many beautiful colors of blue in the sky.
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: