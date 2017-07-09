GT - 4x4 7-9-17

Cape Girardeau

By Dan Bollinger

Cape Girardeau

What recently released/soon to be released movie do you want to see?

We're thinking about going to watch "Spider-Man" tonight.

If you could be any cartoon character, who would you be?

I'm a big fan of Wolverine.

Describe yourself in three words.

Completely self driven.

If you could only see in shades of one color for the rest of your life, which would you choose and why?

Green, because of life and nature.

Mariah Payton

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau

What recently released/soon to be released movie do you want to see?

"Spider-Man," I guess.

If you could be any cartoon character, who would you be?

Reggie Rocket from "Rocket Power."

Describe yourself in three words.

Adventurous, attentive educator.

If you could only see in shades of one color for the rest of your life, which would you choose and why?

Probably shades of blue, because it's a calming color.

Chris Green

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau

What recently released/soon to be released movie do you want to see?

"Baby Driver."

If you could be any cartoon character, who would you be?

Bugs Bunny.

Describe yourself in three words.

Creative, different and entertaining.

If you could only see in shades of one color for the rest of your life, which would you choose and why?

Purple, because "Purple Haze."

Regina McElmurry

Cape Girardeau

What recently released/soon to be released movie do you want to see?

I don't go to the movies very often, maybe "Spide-Man."

If you could be any cartoon character, who would you be?

Winnie the Pooh. He's just lovable.

Describe yourself in three words.

Committed, loyal and faithful.

If you could only see in shades of one color for the rest of your life, which would you choose and why?

Blue, just because there's so many beautiful colors of blue in the sky.