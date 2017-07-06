*Menu
Taekwondo World Championships

Thursday, July 6, 2017
User-submitted story by ATA Legends Martial Arts
Aaliyah Hurt is a green belt and placed 2nd in Forms and 3rd in Sparring. Lillyana Levins is orange belt student and placed 1st in sparring and 3rd in weapons.

The ATA World Expo is held in Little Rock, Arkansas.This event is the biggest annual event in Central Arkansas, it's estimated 20,000 people came with representatives from South Africa, Europe, Australia, South America, India and South Korea. Students from Legends Martial Arts competed and took home some medals!

Tiger division, ages 3-6 years old, Clayton Lailer and August Levins demonstrated awesome discipline and confidence.
Instructor Mr.Brandon Johnson 4th degree black belt received 1st place in Combat sparring.
