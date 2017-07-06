Pete Poe a deserving recipient of newspaper's Spirit of America Award

J.K. Rowling, the famous author of the Harry Potter books, wrote near the climax of her fantasy series, just after the protagonist had made the ultimate sacrifice, "It is a curious thing, Harry, but perhaps those who are best suited to power are those who have never sought it. Those who, like you, have leadership thrust upon them, and take up the mantle because they must, and find to their own surprise that they wear it well."

That famous quote seems to aptly describe Pete Poe.

Instinctively gracious, generous and hardworking, Poe was the recipient of the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award this year.

Almost embarrassed to draw attention to himself, Poe insisted on deflecting praise to others.

"I wish the award itself had about 3,000 smaller ones that I could give to the people who helped," Poe said, when given the award before Tuesday's fireworks display in Cape Girardeau.

As reporter Ben Matthews wrote, Poe emphasized how "humbled" he felt "in the same region as those on that list" of previous Spirit of America winners, pointing out audience members such as 2009 award winner Harry Rediger, 2015 winner Jerry Ford and 2016 winner Jim Bollinger.

Poe is most known for his role with the SEMO District Fair. But he also operates River City Flags and has had roles at the American Red Cross, United Way, the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation and College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the Association of American Festivals, the Girls' Optimist Softball League and the Egypt Mills Antique Tractor Club.

Poe has built a legacy of service and leadership. And that's probably the most impressive thing about Poe. He leads and serves at the same time. Never seeking attention or the spotlight, he would much rather deflect it to others who have worked by his side. And that's why Poe is so revered and beloved.

He simply tries to meet a need, take up the mantle, if you will.

And he wears it so well.

Thank you, Mr. Poe. Congratulations. And thank you to the 3,000 others who worked with Poe along the way.