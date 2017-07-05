Parks and Rec Day coming up this week

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is once again organizing the annual Parks and Rec Day.

The free public event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Osage Centre, and serves as a kickoff to Parks and Recreation Month.

There will be several activities for all ages and abilities as well as ice cream on hand. Playmo, the mascot of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will be there having fun with the kids as well. The event will include demonstrations and displays by Lazy L. Safari, Legend Martial Arts, the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby, the Cape Girardeau Fire and Police departments, and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

According to a recent story by Ben Matthews, the department's recreation manager, Penny Williams, estimated attendance for the event could be from 400 to more than 1,000. She encouraged residents to come out for the day.

"I think Parks and Rec Day is a great way to bring the community together," said Williams. "It's full of activities and games for anyone to have fun and be active at the Osage Centre."

Parks and Rec Day remains a free event thanks to sponsorships from Westrock Orthodontics, Cape Noon Optimist Club, the Southeast Missourian and Mobile Southern. Booths also will be hosted by Target, Texas Roadhouse and EPIC.

If you have time on Friday, especially if you have your children in tow, take them out to Parks and Rec Day. It promises to be a lot of fun.