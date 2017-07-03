Keep the Clean Water Rule

I am writing to inform readers that the EPA has just proposed to repeal the Clean Water Rule, which provides key protections for the drinking water of 2,498,142 Missourians. After seeing what happened in Flint, Michigan, it is hard to understate the importance of ensuring safe drinking water for all communities.

In 2015, the Clean Water Rule restored federal protections to 72,626 miles of Missouri's streams, which help provide drinking water to 2,498,142 Missourians. The rule also protects wetlands, which help filter out pollutants and provide wildlife habitat.

More than 800,000 Americans -- including 7,166 Missourians -- urged the EPA to adopt the Clean Water Rule. Yet the new EPA is now proposing to dismantle it.

Repealing this Rule turns the mission of the EPA on its head: the agency charged with protecting our sources of drinking water would instead leave them open to pollution. It defies common sense, sound science, and the will of the people of Missouri.

EPA should reconsider this reckless repeal and stand up for our drinking water.

Amy Wang, Environment Missouri,

St. Louis, Missouri