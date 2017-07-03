- Custom cuts: Local hairstylist provides free haircuts to special-needs children (6/26/17)3
A day to celebrate America's independence
Happy Birthday, America.
Tomorrow, we celebrate our nations independence.
We will do so with picnics and barbecues and fireworks. Maybe well watch a baseball game.
In doing so, lets remember our personal freedoms today.
Lets celebrate we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable Rights, which include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Lets tip our caps to the founding fathers, who stated in the Declaration of Independence:
... In the Name, and by authority of the good people of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, that these united Colonies are, and of right ought to be free and independent states, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as free and independent States, they have full power to levy War, conclude peace, contract alliances, establish commerce, and to do all other acts and things which independent states may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred Honor.
We also cherish the bravery of all those who have fought to protect these freedoms, because independence requires courage.
If you havent already made plans to celebrate with fireworks, consider attending our Spirit of America Awards presentation at 8 p.m. Tuesday before the fireworks show at Arena Park.
There are also festivities all day long in Jackson.
Heres to a fun, festive and safe Fourth.