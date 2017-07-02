- Custom cuts: Local hairstylist provides free haircuts to special-needs children (6/26/17)3
- A woman's Facebook post about actions of suspicious man goes viral (7/2/17)
- Cape man stabbed in head, arm after strip-club incident; skull fractured, police say (6/25/17)3
- Marble Hill man accused of beating, kidnapping woman (6/27/17)
- Jackson parents charged after 6-year-old tests positive for meth (7/2/17)
- Cape Central librarian copes with rare autoimmune disease (6/30/17)1
- Playing with fire (6/25/17)
- Business notebook: Man's cheesecake whim becomes a full-time vocation (6/26/17)
- Bone-marrow donor event Tuesday may help two area boys (6/26/17)
- Police: Attack gave man a broken arm, possible concussion (6/27/17)
4x4 - 7/2/17
Joseph Frey
Hickman, Kentucky
What are your plans for the Fourth of July?
Probably ride my bike down and watch the fireworks.
What would you do if you could live forever?
Probably the same thing I'm doing. I like my life.
Which trend would you revive if you could?
Being outdoors.
What is the worst invention ever created?
I don't care much for cars, that's why I ride a bike.
Lloyd Kiser
Memphis, Tennessee
What are your plans for the Fourth of July?
We're gonna play it by ear, we don't know yet.
What would you do if you could live forever?
I'd try to help society: help humanity, do what I can for the kids, and live for the Lord.
Which trend would you revive if you could?
A trend I'd like to see back is family getting together and getting along.
What is the worst invention ever created?
Facebook.
Jay Jeremia
Brooklyn, New York
What are your plans for the Fourth of July?
Probably going to St. Louis.
What would you do if you could live forever?
Help those in need.
Which trend would you revive if you could?
Them overalls.
What is the worst invention ever created?
Crocs.
Vanessa Leal
Brasilia, Brazil
What are your plans for the Fourth of July?
We're going to Jackson, or maybe the river.
What would you do if you could live forever?
I would probably get degrees in every area that I'm interested in.
Which trend would you revive if you could?
I'd bring back those people that wore black jackets and rode motorcycles in '80s movies.
What is the worst invention ever created?
The atomic bomb.
