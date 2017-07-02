4x4 - 7/2/17

Bras'lia, Brazil

Joseph Frey

Hickman, Kentucky

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

Probably ride my bike down and watch the fireworks.

What would you do if you could live forever?

Brooklyn, New York

Probably the same thing I'm doing. I like my life.

Which trend would you revive if you could?

Being outdoors.

What is the worst invention ever created?

I don't care much for cars, that's why I ride a bike.

Memphis, Tennessee

Lloyd Kiser

Memphis, Tennessee

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

We're gonna play it by ear, we don't know yet.

What would you do if you could live forever?

Hickman, Kentucky

I'd try to help society: help humanity, do what I can for the kids, and live for the Lord.

Which trend would you revive if you could?

A trend I'd like to see back is family getting together and getting along.

What is the worst invention ever created?

Facebook.

Jay Jeremia

Brooklyn, New York

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

Probably going to St. Louis.

What would you do if you could live forever?

Help those in need.

Which trend would you revive if you could?

Them overalls.

What is the worst invention ever created?

Crocs.

Vanessa Leal

Brasilia, Brazil

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

We're going to Jackson, or maybe the river.

What would you do if you could live forever?

I would probably get degrees in every area that I'm interested in.

Which trend would you revive if you could?

I'd bring back those people that wore black jackets and rode motorcycles in '80s movies.

What is the worst invention ever created?

The atomic bomb.