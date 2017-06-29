*Menu
June Yard of the Month

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Thursday, June 29, 2017
User-submitted story by Nancy Bahn

The Ramblewood Garden Club awarded the June Yard of the Month to Doc and Iris Ford for their beautiful yard on Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau. Pictured are Anne Foust, club president; Nadine Davis, butterfly garden chairman; Iris and Doc Ford; and Nancy Bahn, yard selection chairman.

