Teen Challenge lawn service supports important ministry

Overcoming addiction requires a major, life-changing mental adjustment. We can't overstate the psychological rebuilding that has to take place in order to give up the chemical dependency of drugs or alcohol.

At Adult and Teen Challege mid-America, addicted men are making the effort to make the change. The faith-based institution desires to create a foundation for basic principles to begin life anew, physically, spiritually and mentally.

Part of their program is a landscaping/lawn service that helps Teen Challenge raise funds.

As journalist Fred Lynch recently reported, the ministry has five crews of students, with six or seven men on a crew, who cut lawns after their morning classes Monday through Thursday. They work all day on Fridays and Saturdays.

"It takes a lot of money for this ministry," said Joel Lewis, lawn crew supervisor. "We've got about 180 men. We provide the training, and they provide a service to generate money for this ministry.

"We'll clean up their yards, like a spring clean up, We'll freshen up their flower beds. We do a lot of mulch. We'll go back in the fall and do a fresh-up, shape their hedges."

This service is productive for many reasons. For the men going through the Adult and Teen Challenge program, it allows them to get outside, work with their hands, focus on being productive and reap the mental benefits of leaving a place better than they found it. While they focus on the task at hand, while they work up a sweat, get their hands dirty, smell the fresh-cut grass and haul off the remnants, they have things to think about other than their troubles. They are actively helping others while going through the healing process. Meanwhile, the work helps pay for the housing, food and services that Teen Challenge provides.

It's a simple program and concept that seems to benefit all involved.