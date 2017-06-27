Opportunity to serve Ward 6 in Cape Girardeau

With Ward 6 Cape Girardeau City Councilman Wayne Bowen taking a new job in Florida, the council at large is now met with the responsibility of appointing a new member to the city council.

As reporter Mark Bliss reported last week, the city council will hear from applicants for the vacancy in July, and will make an appointment at the Aug. 7 meeting. The term will expire in April 2018. Bowen is expected to remain on the council through July.

Mayor Harry Rediger said the person appointed will be able to run for a full term next April if he or she desires.

According to Bliss' recent story, city officials said anyone who resides in Ward 6, on the city's west side, and wishes to be considered for the unexpired term should send a letter to the city or email director of citizen services/city clerk Gayle Conrad at gconrad@cityofcapegirardeau.org.

The mayor said he has heard from six people who have expressed interest in the position, but as of last week only four had sent letters to the city. They are Danny Essner, Douglas Spooler, Ed Thompson and Teresa Wilke.

If you live in Ward 6 and have ever thought about serving the city, you still have time to let the city know you're interested in the position. We appreciate the council holding an open meeting to let the candidates make their case for appointment.

There are a lot of projects and initiatives happening in our growing city. Leadership on the city council is important. We're happy to see that there have already been six people express interest and four officially having put in a letter.

Thank you to all the applicants.