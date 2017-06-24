Hundreds attend annual picnic in tiny town of Biehle

BEN MATTHEWS Order this photo

BIEHLE, Mo.  According to census data from 2010, only 48 people make up the town of Biehle.

The towns population surged beyond those numbers Saturday, as hundreds came to St. Maurus Roman Catholic Church for the annual Biehle Picnic.

Sergia Pecaut moved to the area after growing up in New York City. After readjusting to her new environment, she now calls Perry County her home.

With how much everything is growing, its amazing to still have small, close-knit communities like this, Pecaut said.

The 147-year-old church served as the picnics hub, with games, bounce houses, and prize tables taking up most of the churchs lawn.

The picnic began mid-afternoon in the St. Maurus Parish Center with a buffet at a price of $9 for adults and $4.50 for children ages 6 to 11. Parishioners cooked and served the all-you-can-eat meal of fried chicken, kettle beef, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, slaw, fruit and cake.

Outside, children ran between booths redeeming game tickets, which cost 50 cents each, for a chance to play a variety of games for prizes ranging from baby dolls to 2-liter bottles of soda to stuffed animals.

Game booths included a ring toss, bean-bag toss, miniature golf and a fish pond. Game tickets also were redeemable for play time in the bounce house, face paintings or for snacks.

At 4 p.m., picnickers filled the church for a Catholic Mass led by the

Rev. Jim French.

The Gospel message from the book of Matthew focused on obeying the Lord despite adversity and overcoming doubt.

Behind the church, music and entertainment featured raffles for quilts, bingo games and card games.

In the back corner of the property, Lucas Putz, 9, drove a train that towed Clayton Bauwens along with Nataly and Owen Lorenzo. The train consisted of barrels for traincars and a repurposed riding lawn mower as its locomotive.

Putz traded off the job of conductor between his father, Gabriel Putz, and his grandfather, Dennis Lappe, throughout the afternoon.

Nighttime musical entertainment was provided by The Cairns Sounds.

