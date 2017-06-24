Judge denies request to revoke sheriff's bond

CHARLESTON, Mo.  Cory Hutcheson will remain free on bond after Cape Girardeau County Associate Circuit Judge Gary Kamp denied the prosecutors request to revoke the bond of the Mississippi County sheriff.

Missouri assistant attorney general Gregory Goodwin had filed a motion to revoke Hutchesons bond in the case, which was set at $50,000 cash or surety when criminal charges were filed against Hutcheson on April 5.

Goodwin had said during the hearing Hutcheson should have his bond revoked because of the death of an inmate in the Mississippi County Jail. Hutcheson had continued to handle administrative duties as sheriff after being criminally charged.

A hearing on the motion to revoke bond was held Thursday. Kamp advised the parties a ruling would be made by Monday.

According to Missouri Case Net, an order was entered Friday, and Hutcheson confirmed by telephone of Kamps ruling denying the motion to revoke bond.

Hutcheson will be back in court for a preliminary hearing of the pending criminal charges at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Attorney Generals Office filed criminal charges of assault, robbery and forgery against Hutcheson in April. Drew Juden, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, suspended Hutchesons peace-officer license in April after the charges were filed.

Earlier this month, the Mississippi County Commission named chief deputy Branden Caid as acting sheriff.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker previously served as acting sheriff after the Missouri Department of Public Safety suspended Hutchesons peace-officer license.