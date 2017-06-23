Cape man stabbed in head, arm after strip-club incident; skull fractured, police say

A Cape Girardeau man stabbed a longtime friend in the head and arm after being ejected from a strip club Thursday, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Ivan Sanchez with first-degree assault and armed criminal action Friday.

Officers responded to Southeast Hospital in the early morning Thursday for reports of a stabbing victim, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau detective Joe Thomas.

The victim told officers he and a group of friends including Sanchez spent the previous night drinking and had visited local strip club The Pony, Thomas wrote.

He said security removed Sanchez from the club after he became intoxicated and aggressive, threatening to fight him, according to the statement.

The victim said Sanchez was still acting hostile when the group returned to Sanchez's home in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive around 3 a.m., Thomas wrote.

Sanchez fought with the victim and another individual before entering his apartment, Thomas wrote.

As the victim was leaving in his car, Sanchez returned, yelled, "I'm going to kill you," and stabbed the victim in the arm and head, according to the statement.

The victim later was admitted to intensive care with a fractured skull, bleeding to his brain and a stab wound to the arm, medical staff told officers, Thomas wrote.

Sanchez's bond is set at $75,000 with the condition he have no contact with the victim.

Pertinent address:

3000 block of Mimosa Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.