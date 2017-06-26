Balloon experiment a great opportunity to learn

Southeast Missouri State University launched a couple of test weather balloons last week in collaboration with Space Center Houston-Manned Space Flight Education Foundation.

The test mission was to prepare for the launch of two such balloons in August before the solar eclipse event at Southeast. The launch of the balloons in August will be at noon on Aug. 21, the day of the eclipse, at Houck Field.

According to a news release from the university, Kaci Heins, education supervisor with Space Center Houston (the official visitor center to the NASA Johnson Space Center), will lead the launch along with 25 teachers from 17 local school districts. Heins is a graduate from Southeast.

Teachers will work with students on coming up with experiments. Cameras will go up with the balloons in August.

The educators will track and recover the payload containing the experiments and, together with their students, will analyze data collected and video recorded during the flight. The balloons will go over 100,000 feet, above 99 percent of the atmosphere.

The project will inspire students to get involved in science. The project is a great way to give local students a hands-on, real-time experiment and take advantage of the buzz surrounding the full solar eclipse.

The test run last week was pretty cool, but the real thing on Aug. 21 should be even more fun. Congrats to everyone who collaborated to make this happen.