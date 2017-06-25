Jackson survey returns with good reviews

More than 90 percent of 700 Jackson residents who responded to a survey said the city is a "good" or "excellent" place to raise children.

That's according to a presentation Monday night of a community survey at the board of aldermen meeting.

According to journalist Tyler Graef, who attended the meeting, the numbers showed positive trends in many areas. About 75 percent said the city was moving in the right direction.

The percentage of satisfied citizens was "significantly higher" in Jackson than the national average overall and the national average for cities with fewer than 30,000 residents in every category except the city's value as a place to visit, according to Morado's presentation.

But just as important as the overview was the community feedback of specifics and where the city has room to improve.

The survey should provide valuable input as city leaders sketch out a path forward.

Those who answered the survey said the city needs a new swimming pool, more police patrols and improved utilities. In his story, Graef wrote that two-thirds of the respondents said they would support a tax increase to fund the items they ranked as top priorities.

It's a good sign of leadership when representatives reach out to the people to hear their views and concerns. By conducting this survey, the aldermen can feel confident that they have their fingers on the pulse of the city. Surveys are not a sure thing, but they are a good tool and a better indicator of mood than anecdotal complaints.

So the survey was good news for leadership. Jackson is a good place to raise a family. The city looks nice. It's headed in a good direction. But there are some things that could be better for visitors. And those park restrooms could use some attention.

But the problems facing Jackson are surmountable. We offer kudos to leaders and staff for keeping running effectively and helping maintain a family-friendly culture.