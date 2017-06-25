GT - 4x4 6-25-17

Indianapolis

Max Ramsey

Indianapolis

What's your favorite smell you wouldn't find in a Yankee Candle?

Milk.

Do you collect anything?

Hats. I just started the past couple years. I've been traveling a lot, so I just grab a hat at each place.

What's the scariest movie you've ever seen?

I'd say Stephen King's "It."

What was the fidget spinner of your childhood?

Out of my friend group, a lot of us had basketball cards.

Joel Penrod

Jackson

Jackson

What's your favorite smell you wouldn't find in a Yankee Candle?

Gasoline.

Do you collect anything?

No, not really.

What's the scariest movie you've ever seen?

The movie "It."

What was the fidget spinner of your childhood?

Yo-yo's.

Ray Owens

Charleston, Missouri

Charleston, Missouri

What's your favorite smell you wouldn't find in a Yankee Candle?

Gasoline.

Do you collect anything?

I've collect tools since I was about 21.

What's the scariest movie you've ever seen?

"Nightmare on Elm Street."

What was the fidget spinner of your childhood?

Pogo Ball. It was a ball with a saucer on around it that you'd stand and balance on.

Halie Berghoff

Jackson

Jackson

What's your favorite smell you wouldn't find in a Yankee Candle?

I like the smell of skunk.

Do you collect anything?

I'd have to say makeup, probably.

What's the scariest movie you've ever seen?

"The Shining," maybe.

What was the fidget spinner of your childhood?

Those birds that you would put on the tip of your finger and balance on their beak.