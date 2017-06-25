- Two men accused of selling meth to undercover cop (6/22/17)
- Police: Man grabbed wheel, tried to kill driver and himself in Jackson crash (6/23/17)
- Jackson scores high in survey of residents; better streets, Aldi are high priorities (6/20/17)4
- Cape man stabbed in head, arm after strip-club incident; skull fractured, police say (6/25/17)3
- Marble Hill mayor hires city manager without board approval (6/21/17)3
- Annual SEMO District Fair event lineup announced (6/23/17)1
- Two charged in theft of jewelry from Cape storage facility (6/23/17)1
- Oran town board fired officer before hiring him as police chief; city officials say they can't remember reason for firing (6/25/17)2
- Library provides free lunches this summer (6/19/17)
- Jackson School District giving away bricks from 'Old A' building (6/23/17)2
GT - 4x4 6-25-17
Max Ramsey
Indianapolis
What's your favorite smell you wouldn't find in a Yankee Candle?
Milk.
Do you collect anything?
Hats. I just started the past couple years. I've been traveling a lot, so I just grab a hat at each place.
What's the scariest movie you've ever seen?
I'd say Stephen King's "It."
What was the fidget spinner of your childhood?
Out of my friend group, a lot of us had basketball cards.
Joel Penrod
Jackson
What's your favorite smell you wouldn't find in a Yankee Candle?
Gasoline.
Do you collect anything?
No, not really.
What's the scariest movie you've ever seen?
The movie "It."
What was the fidget spinner of your childhood?
Yo-yo's.
Ray Owens
Charleston, Missouri
What's your favorite smell you wouldn't find in a Yankee Candle?
Gasoline.
Do you collect anything?
I've collect tools since I was about 21.
What's the scariest movie you've ever seen?
"Nightmare on Elm Street."
What was the fidget spinner of your childhood?
Pogo Ball. It was a ball with a saucer on around it that you'd stand and balance on.
Halie Berghoff
Jackson
What's your favorite smell you wouldn't find in a Yankee Candle?
I like the smell of skunk.
Do you collect anything?
I'd have to say makeup, probably.
What's the scariest movie you've ever seen?
"The Shining," maybe.
What was the fidget spinner of your childhood?
Those birds that you would put on the tip of your finger and balance on their beak.
