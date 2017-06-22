*Menu
Elementary Jr. Beta Fundraiser

Thursday, June 22, 2017
User-submitted story by Chelsea DeProw

Popeyes recently hosted a fundraiser night for the Bell City Elementary Jr. Beta. The proceeds will be used by students that are going to Beta National Convention at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

